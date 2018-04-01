Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Scores twice in Sunday win
Donaldson (arm) went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.
In addition to making an impact at the dish during the victory over the Yankees, Donaldson was able to make progress towards returning to his usual spot at the hot corner. Per Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com, Donaldson participated in long toss and practiced making throws from third base after the game concluded. While he may not return to playing the field for a couple more days, Donaldson should continue receiving plenty of at-bats as designated hitter.
