Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Shifts to 60-day DL

Donaldson was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With no concrete timetable for a return, Donaldson will be placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Kin Giles and David Paulino. Donaldson figures to require quite a few minor-league rehab appearances when healthy before returning to the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories