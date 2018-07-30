Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Shifts to 60-day DL
Donaldson was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
With no concrete timetable for a return, Donaldson will be placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Kin Giles and David Paulino. Donaldson figures to require quite a few minor-league rehab appearances when healthy before returning to the big leagues.
