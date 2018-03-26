Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Skipping Montreal exhibitions

Donaldson said he'll sit out the Blue Jays' exhibition games in Montreal against the Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance purposes, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. "I wouldn't say I feel amazing right now, because I don't," Donaldson said after playing five innings in the field in Sunday's 7-4 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates. "But that's getting through some things and hopefully by Opening Day, I'll feel good."

Donaldson noted that he feels in better physical condition this spring than he did at this time last year, but he's still been slowed down a bit by a right shoulder injury, calf cramps and general body soreness in recent weeks. The health issues may have played a role in his struggles during the Grapefruit League; he recorded just four hits -- all singles -- in 27 at-bats. In order to avoid a setback heading into the season, Donaldson will remain in Florida the next two days to get in some reps in a pair of minor-league games rather than playing on the artificial turf at Olympic Stadium. Despite entering Opening Day perhaps at less-than-optimal health, Donaldson still looks like a fairly safe early-round selection coming off three consecutive years of 30-plus home runs.