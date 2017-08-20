Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Starting at shortstop Sunday

Donaldson will make his first career start at shortstop Sunday against the Cubs.

Manager John Gibbons is doing everything (and anything) he can think of to find offense before the playoff door officially closes on Toronto. Donaldson has been shuffled over to shortstop twice already, so Sunday will give him three games at the position. Depending on league requirements, the slugger has an outside chance of picking up shortstop eligibility before the end of 2017, if Gibbons likes what he sees Sunday.