Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Starting at shortstop Sunday
Donaldson will make his first career start at shortstop Sunday against the Cubs.
Manager John Gibbons is doing everything (and anything) he can think of to find offense before the playoff door officially closes on Toronto. Donaldson has been shuffled over to shortstop twice already, so Sunday will give him three games at the position. Depending on league requirements, the slugger has an outside chance of picking up shortstop eligibility before the end of 2017, if Gibbons likes what he sees Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hits two solo homers•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...