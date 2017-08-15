Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two-run homer, his 17th of the year, in Monday's win over the Rays.

Donaldson's blast in the opening frame turned out to be the difference in the Jays' 2-1 home win. The third baseman has nine long balls in the first inning this season, tying him with George Spring for first in the AL -- and three back from Bryce Harper for the MLB lead. He's been on fire this month, going 14-for-41 (.341) with six home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs.