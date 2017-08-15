Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday
Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two-run homer, his 17th of the year, in Monday's win over the Rays.
Donaldson's blast in the opening frame turned out to be the difference in the Jays' 2-1 home win. The third baseman has nine long balls in the first inning this season, tying him with George Spring for first in the AL -- and three back from Bryce Harper for the MLB lead. He's been on fire this month, going 14-for-41 (.341) with six home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Appeared to hurt hand in 11th inning•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth home run Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plates two in return to lineup•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...