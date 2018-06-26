Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Suffers setback in recovery
Donaldson suffered a setback with his injured left calf and will be reevaluated in three weeks, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson had a shot to rejoin the Blue Jays before the end of June, but he aggravated his calf injury while taking ground balls at the Blue Jays' spring training complex, and will now likely be out at least another month. The Blue Jays figure to provide more details on Donaldson's status in the near future.
