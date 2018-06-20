Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't travel with Blue Jays
Donaldson (calf) will not travel with the Blue Jays when they travel to Los Angeles on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson is expected to continue rehabbing in Florida before eventually heading out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment when deemed ready, likely ruling out a return over the weekend. At this point, the veteran third baseman remains without a timetable for his return as the Blue Jays continue to handle him with care.
