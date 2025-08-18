Kasevich (back) has gone 1-for-7 with a walk in two games for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Kasevich had been on the shelf all season due to a stress reaction in his lower back, which he suffered during spring training. The 24-year-old started up a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 20, but he suffered a setback at some point along the way, as he didn't appear in any games after May 27 before resuming his assignment in mid-July. Kasevich finally received clearance to rejoin the Triple-A club after he played in eight games and went 8-for-20 with a 6:3 BB:K during his second rehab assignment, which included stops in the FCL and with Single-A Dunedin.