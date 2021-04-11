Palacios went 4-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored Saturday in a 15-1 win over the Angels.

Palacios' second big-league start was one for the record books as he became the second player in American League history to collect at least four hits and at least four runs in one of his first two games. The 25-year-old is currently on the big-league squad as a temporary replacement for Teoscar Hernandez (COVID-19 IL), but he could earn a longer look if he continues to collect hits as he did Saturday.