Palacios will start in right field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Yankees.

Palacios appears to have settled in as the primary replacement for Teoscar Hernandez in the corner outfield after the latter was placed on the COVID-19 injured list following his positive test for the coronavirus. The 25-year-old will be picking up his fifth straight start Wednesday after going 5-for-13 with five runs and three RBI through his first four games.