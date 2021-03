Palacios went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's spring game against the Orioles.

It's going to be tough for Palacios to land a spot on the Blue Jay's Opening Day roster given the team's outfield depth, but he is giving it his best effort thus far, going 5-for-9 (.555) with four extra-base hits and six RBI through four appearances this spring.