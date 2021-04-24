Palacios was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday.
Palacios had started just two of the last four games and went hitless with a run, one walk and two strikeouts in seven at-bats during that time. He'll now head back to the alternate training site as part of a shuffle after Jordan Romano (elbow) and Ty Tice were added to the major-league roster Saturday.
