Palacios isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Palacios had started each of the last six games and went 6-for-19 with five runs and four RBI during that time. However, Randal Grichuk will start in right field while Jonathan Davis serves as the starting center fielder in the first game of Saturday's twin bill.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Draws fifth straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Collects first four big-league hits•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Called up and starting•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Sent to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Racking up XBH•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Protected from Rule 5 draft•