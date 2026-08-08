Blue Jays' Josh Smith: Big day in Friday's start

Smith went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Getting the start at third base while Kazuma Okamoto covered first for Vladimir Guerrero (hamstring), Smith collected his first hits in four games as a member of the Blue Jays. It's been a disappointing season for the 29-year-old utility player, but a fresh start may be just what he needs after being acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline. Smith will likely continue seeing action against right-handed pitching at the hot corner while Guerrero is sidelined.