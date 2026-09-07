Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Smith provided the Blue Jays with their only offense when he got hold of a Randy Dobnak sweeper in the sixth inning and hooked it down the right-field line. The 29-year-old utility player has been making an impact at the plate since being picked up from Texas at the trade deadline, slashing .257/.381/.600 in 44 plate appearances with four homers, five RBI and 11 runs despite missing 11 games with a hamstring strain. Smith has mainly played second base and third base with Toronto, but he has experience in left field and could get more time there down the stretch with neither Jesus Sanchez nor Myles Straw looking like adequate options for a team still in the playoff race.