The Blue Jays recalled Walker from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walker will give manager John Schneider a fresh relief arm after the bullpen had to cover 7.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. The left-hander has posted a 6.45 ERA and 23:12 K:BB over 22.1 frames at the big-league level across the previous two seasons.