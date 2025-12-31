Winckowski (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Winckowski gave up five earned runs across 11.2 innings with the Red Sox in 2025 before suffering a flexor strain in May that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old righty underwent an internal brace procedure earlier this month to address the issue and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season as a result. Once Winckowski is fully recovered, the Jays are expected to build him back up as a starter.