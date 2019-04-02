The Blue Jays acquired De Paula, infielder Alen Hanson and pitcher Derek Law from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Since signing with the Mariners as an amateur free agent in 2014, De Paula has now been dealt three times. After stops with the Yankees and Giants, he'll now move on to his fourth organization and should profile as one of the better lower-level arms in the Toronto farm system. The 21-year-old right-hander should be slated for a permanent stop at a full-season affiliate in 2019 after logging but five of his 52.1 innings a year ago in short-season ball.