Blue Jays' Juan De Paula: Heads to Toronto in Pillar deal
The Blue Jays acquired De Paula, infielder Alen Hanson and pitcher Derek Law from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Since signing with the Mariners as an amateur free agent in 2014, De Paula has now been dealt three times. After stops with the Yankees and Giants, he'll now move on to his fourth organization and should profile as one of the better lower-level arms in the Toronto farm system. The 21-year-old right-hander should be slated for a permanent stop at a full-season affiliate in 2019 after logging but five of his 52.1 innings a year ago in short-season ball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...