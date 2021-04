Graterol was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The 32-year-old spent spring training with the Halos and was reassigned to minor-league camp last week. Graterol last appeared in six games for the Reds in 2019 and went 4-for-18, and he'll provide organizational depth behind the plate for the Blue Jays at the alternate training site.