Sanchez is slashing .341/.439/.565 over 56 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Signed for just under $1 million in January, Sanchez has been impressive as a 17-year-old and earned DSL All-Star honors. The right-handed slugger has split his time between shortstop and third base, and the latter position could be the better fit as he moves up the ladder, but his right-handed power potential should play anywhere on the diamond. Sanchez's stock will rise quickly if he handles the transition to full-season ball in similar fashion next year.