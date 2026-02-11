Yepez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Eric Treuden of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in 166 games in the majors with the Cardinals and Nationals from 2022 through 2024, but he's expected to serve as organizational depth at the Triple-A level for Toronto during the upcoming season and is unlikely to make a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Yepez spent the entire 2025 season in the minors with the Nationals organization, slashing .222/.289/.316 with four home runs across 235 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester.