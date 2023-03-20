Fernandez was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Fernandez gave up six runs in five innings this spring. The 27-year-old throws hard but has yet to find his footing at the major-league level.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Fernandez: Joins Toronto on MiLB deal•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Clears waivers•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Serving as 29th man•
-
Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Moved to minor-league camp•