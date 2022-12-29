Fernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fernandez spent the 2022 campaign at the Triple-A level with the Rockies and had a 6.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 65:32 K:BB across 57 innings. The 27-year-old touches 100 mph with his fastball but has struggled with control through his minor-league career.

