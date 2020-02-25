Merryweather (elbow) is listed as an available relief option for Toronto in its Grapefruit League game Tuesday against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

While recovering from March 2018 Tommy John surgery, Merryweather was sidelined for most of the 2019 campaign, making only two rehab appearances for two of the Jays' lower-level affiliates in late June before being shut down. The right-hander returned to action in the Arizona Fall League and is apparently feeling healthy ahead of the 2020 season, as evidenced by the fact that he's available out of the bullpen Tuesday. Expect Merryweather to report to Triple-A Buffalo or Double-A New Hampshire once spring camp concludes.