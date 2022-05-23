Merryweather was recalled by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Merryweather was optioned in early May after posting a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings, though his 12:1 K:BB and 2.41 FIP told a very different story about his performance. He'll probably handle lower-leverage innings for now, but if his results start to make his underlying numbers he could move into a more important role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Pitching through knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Secures roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Uneven results this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Dodges danger as opener•