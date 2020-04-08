Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Bound for Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Merryweather to Triple-A Buffalo on March 9.
Merryweather has covered just six total innings in affiliated ball the past two seasons, missing the majority of both of those years while rehabbing from March 2018 Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will provide organizational starting depth at Triple-A.
