Merryweather (oblique) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out two over a scoreless inning in his first appearance.

Merryweather is on the comeback trail after he had been sidelined since June 13 with a left oblique strain. After being moved to the 60-day injured list, Merryweather won't be eligible for activation until the middle of August, so he'll likely make at least a few more appearances in the minors before slotting back into the Toronto bullpen.