Merryweather (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Merryweather was sidelined since June 13 due to a left oblique strain and spent the last month in the minors on a rehab assignment. The right-hander gave up a run (zero earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out 15 in 10.2 innings over 10 rehab appearances and will be available out of the bullpen for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
