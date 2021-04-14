Merryweather exited Tuesday's win over the Yankees with left hip irritation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander needed only two pitches to record the final out of the eighth inning and was expected to return for the ninth to close out the save, but he was instead pulled due to hip irritation. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so Merryweather should be considered day-to-day until more information is provided. Jordan Romano should be the primary candidate for saves if Merryweather is forced to miss time, though Rafael Dolis could also be in the mix.
