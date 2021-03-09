The Blue Jays announced Tuesday that Merryweather is dealing with lower-back tightness and is considered day-to-day, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Merryweather isn't expected to appear in any Grapefruit League games as a result of the injury, but the Blue Jays are hopeful that a few days of rest will be all the right-hander needs to overcome the issue. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut in 2020, making eight appearances (three starts) and logging a 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 13 innings.