Merryweather was diagnosed Wednesday with a left oblique strain and is considered week-to-week, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Merryweather's injury was characterized as an abdominal strain when he was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, but the new diagnosis likely foreshadows a longer-term absence for the right-hander. After notching a pair of saves early in the 2021 campaign, Merryweather suffered a significant oblique strain that April and hasn't resembled the same dominant pitcher at any point since. Given that he's dealing with another side injury, the Blue Jays are likely to proceed slowly with his rehab program.
