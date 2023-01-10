Merryweather was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Merryweather has flashed plenty of upside at times out of the Blue Jays' bullpen, but he's ultimately had trouble with health and consistency with a career 5.64 ERA over parts of three seasons. The 31-year-old doesn't have any options left, which could affect his appeal on waivers.
