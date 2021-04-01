Merryweather will begin the season on the 26-man roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander needed to prove he was healthy after battling back issues in camp, but Merryweather cleared the final hurdle by tossing a scoreless innings Monday in the Jays' last Grapefruit League game. He will likely fill a long relief role out of the bullpen, but the 29-year-old could still fill key innings given the current state of the team's rotation.
