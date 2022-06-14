Merryweather was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left abdominal strain.
He exited Monday's game with the injury. Merryweather has a 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen.
