Merryweather will likely serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Tuesday against the Marlins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Merryweather is technically available out of the bullpen for Monday's series finale with the Orioles, manager Charlie Montoyo will likely look to avoid using the right-hander. Merryweather shined in his first appearance as an opener back on Aug. 26, striking out three Red Sox over two shutout innings before giving way to bulk reliever Shun Yamaguchi. Expect Merryweather and Yamaguchi to once again work in tandem Tuesday.