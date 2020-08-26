Merryweather will start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Merryweather has made two appearances out of the bullpen recently, and he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings during that time while striking out six. It's unclear how long he'll be able to last in his first major-league start, but he's been effective as a reliever to begin his career in the majors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Receives first callup•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Progressing well•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Plays long toss•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Suffers oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Earns spot in 60-man pool•