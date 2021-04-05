Merryweather may not be ready to pitch on back-to-back days yet, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was one of the stars of the season's opening weekend, dominating the Yankees with triple-digit heat to rack up his first two career saves, but Merryweather almost didn't make the initial 26-man roster due to back tightness late in the spring. Given his lengthy injury history the Jays intend to be very careful with his workload, which will keep the 29-year-old from pitching on consecutive days early in the season, and manager Charlie Montoyo also suggested that the club would only use Merryweather to begin innings rather than bringing him in to handle a jam. That leaves the door open for other relievers such as Jordan Romano to get save chances, but Merryweather has quickly established himself as a key piece of the late-inning puzzle for Toronto this season.