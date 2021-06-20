Merryweather (oblique) is expected to begin throwing off a mound this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list since he's been on the shelf with the oblique strain since mid-April, but he still has significant work to do in his throwing program. Merryweather will need to bullpen sessions and eventually a rehab assignment before rejoining the active roster, so he may not return until after the All-Star break
