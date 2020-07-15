Manager Charlie Montoyo said Merryweather (oblique) should be able to play catch by the end of the week, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
This is encouraging news for Merryweather, who suffered an oblique strain earlier in the week. The 28-year-old still isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season. When he is healthy, the righty should serve as an emergency depth option.
