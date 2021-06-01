Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Merryweather (oblique) isn't close to returning, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Merryweather began a throwing program in mid-May by playing catch off flat ground, but his recovery has been progressing slowly. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to resume mound work or begin a rehab assignment.
