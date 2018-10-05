Merryweather (elbow) was traded to the Blue Jays from Cleveland on Friday as the player to be named later in the Josh Donaldson trade.

Merryweather was reported as the PTBNL last month, but he wasn't able to be officially traded since he was on the minor-league disabled list. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery back in March, so he may miss some time at the beginning of next season.