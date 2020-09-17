Merryweather will serve as the opener Thursday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The 28-year-old has opened two games this season and covered two scoreless frames in each outing. Merryweather has a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB overall this season. Chase Anderson is set to follow as Thursday's primary pitcher.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Opens with two scoreless frames•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Likely to serve as opener Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Scoreless outing as opener•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Making first start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Receives first callup•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Progressing well•