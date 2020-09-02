Merryweather didn't allow a hit and had three strikeouts and one walk over two scoreless innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The 28-year-old performed well in his second outing as an opener, delivering 21 of his 31 pitches for strikes. Merryweather has given up only two hits with a 12:3 K:BB through 7.1 shutout innings over his first four big-league appearances.