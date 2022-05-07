Merryweather was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Merryweather threw two scoreless innings in the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader but will make way on the roster as the Blue Jays activate Ryan Borucki (finger) ahead of the nightcap. Merryweather had struggled prior to Saturday's outing, which was only enough to cut his season ERA to 6.94.
