Merryweather (oblique) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until late June at the earliest, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Merryweather is eligible to rejoin the Blue Jays beginning this week, but he still has multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process for his left oblique strain before he'll be available to pitch. Considering Toronto hasn't even outlined a timeline for Merryweather to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, it wouldn't be surprising if his absence stretches into July, or even after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Not close to returning•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Starts up throwing progression•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Shut down 'couple weeks'•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Return not imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Placed on 10-day IL•