Merryweather (oblique) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until late June at the earliest, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Merryweather is eligible to rejoin the Blue Jays beginning this week, but he still has multiple hurdles to clear in the recovery process for his left oblique strain before he'll be available to pitch. Considering Toronto hasn't even outlined a timeline for Merryweather to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, it wouldn't be surprising if his absence stretches into July, or even after the All-Star break.