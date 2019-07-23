Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Pauses rehab assignment
Merryweather (elbow) has paused his rehab assignment due to fatigue, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Merryweather has been out all season while recovering from last March's Tommy John surgery. He made just a pair of rehab appearances before the fatigue problem surfaced. He'll be re-evaluated at the end of the week.
