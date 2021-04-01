Merryweather struck out three over one perfect inning as he earned the save against the Yankees on Thursday.

Merryweather entered the game in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Blue Jays took a one-run lead in the top of the frame. The right-hander struck out the side and earned his first major-league save as a result. Although it was encouraging to see Merryweather pick up the save in his successful outing on Opening Day, Jordan Romano should serve as the primary closer for the Blue Jays this season.