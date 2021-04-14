Merryweather was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Merryweather was removed from Tuesday's win over the Yankees due to left hip irritation. It's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss after he was diagnosed with a left oblique strain Wednesday, but Jordan Romano should be in line for most of the save chances while Merryweather is sidelined, and Rafael Dolis could also be in the mix. Right-hander Anthony Castro was recalled by the Blue Jays to serve as bullpen depth.