Merryweather (elbow) played catch Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Merryweather can't return before the end of the regular season, as he was placed on the injured list Monday, backdated to Friday. He could pitch in the playoffs, however, and the fact that he's already throwing again suggests he has a chance to do so.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Out with elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Opening Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Opens with two scoreless frames•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Likely to serve as opener Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Scoreless outing as opener•
-
Blue Jays' Julian Merryweather: Making first start Wednesday•