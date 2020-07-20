Merryweather (oblique) played long toss Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
One week after suffering an oblique strain, Merryweather was able to resume throwing, an encouraging step in his recovery. The right-hander isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day on Friday but appears to be making progress toward being game ready. Merryweather should serve as emergency depth for the Blue Jays when healthy this year after missing the majority of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
